Sir Kensington's Ketchup Is Being Discontinued

It's time to...ketchup...on the news.

By Ashia Aubourg
Updated on February 24, 2023
Sir Kensington's ketchup bottle
Photo:

E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Sir Kensington's ketchup is no more. 

On Feb. 21, the brand announced it's ending production on its artisanal condiment, which was free of high-fructose corn syrup, in a rather heartfelt post on Medium

"Ketchup was what started it all — it's what brought us together in college in the spring of 2008, to cook up some sauce and challenge a great American food monopoly," Scott Norton, the co-founder of the company, shared in the post. "The rollercoaster of our Sir Kensington's journey has had many highs and lows, but we didn't imagine the flagship product meeting its end in this way. We're saddened to think about how the ketchup will not endure, despite the tens of thousands of hours our team spent getting it out into the world, and the millions of customers who enjoyed it." 

The ketchup, made of 100% vine-ripened tomatoes, pioneered the idea that mainstream ketchup could lack unnecessary additives. Finding ketchup free of high-fructose corn syrup on grocery shelves when the company launched was uncommon. However, the soon-to-become popularized niche took off, and now dozens of brands offer ketchup free of added sweeteners.

With news of the announcement, hundreds of Sir Kensington's ketchup fans flocked to Instagram to ask the question on everyone's mind — why discontinue it?

Norton shared it came down to three things: Low margins, the sale of the company, and a refocus on its more popular product, its mayo. 

"Believe it or not, since we launched mayonnaise 10 years ago, it's grown to become 75% of Sir Kensington's business, with ketchup dropping to around 10%. It's a reminder that you may not yet have invented your defining product, and it might not be the one you were founded on," Norton shared. 

For those looking to snag the last bottles of ketchup, Norton added, "There's still the last of it on store shelves, and as of this posting, it's still on Amazon. So, get your last fix because once it's gone, it's gone."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Most Important American Craft Beers
The 25 Most Important American Craft Beers Ever Brewed
Orbitz (1997)
'90s Drinks: Where Are They Now?
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
A hotel room with champagne service
The 7 Food Trends That Defined Travel in 2022
Guide to Regional Barbecue Sauces
A Guide to the Essential Regional American Barbecue Sauces
Additive vs Non-Additive Tequila
There Are Additives in Most Tequilas, But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
Non-alcoholic ingredients at The Nicolett's bar
How to Nail the Non-Alcoholic Happy Hour At Home
Food & Wine's Best and Worst Food Trends of All Time
A Few Times F&W Accurately Predicted the Future of Food and a Whole Bunch of Times We Got It Hilariously Wrong
Pouring a beer from a bottle into a glass
Molson Coors Discontinues 11 Beers Including Keystone Ice and Milwaukee's Best Premium
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
gift baskets test
The 30 Best Gift Baskets and Bundles to Give and Get
The 12 Best Canning Products for 2022
The 12 Best Canning Products of 2023
"Wheat Harvest Ballet," 2006
Photographs That Changed the Way We Eat
Krystle Mobayeni
F&W Game Changers: BentoBox
best wine subscriptions
Best Wine Subscription Services
Shaker & Spoon
I Tried Shaker & Spoon's Cocktail Kit for a Month: Here's Why It'll Be My Go-To Gift This Holiday Season