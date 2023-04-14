This $7 Tool Is the Easiest Way to Peel Garlic, According to Amazon Shoppers

Garlic is one of the most common ingredients, but nobody looks forward to peeling it. It’s tedious work that takes focus and practice to get right. The thinner-than-paper skin sticks to the garlic, and coaxing it off can sometimes turn into accidentally puncturing the bulb underneath with your nails. No matter what, your hands come away smelling distinctly pungent.

Smashing the clove with a flat side of a knife will sometimes make the skin easier to peel off, but it’s not a foolproof method. But there is a nifty little tool that makes peeling garlic easier, and leaves your hands so much less smelly — and you can get a set of three for just $7 right now.

To buy: Sinsally Garlic Peeler Tube Roller Set of 3, $7 (originally $8) at amazon.com

Using this silicone, tube-shaped garlic peeler is simple. Just insert the clove of garlic into the tube, which is wide enough to fit multiple pieces at a time. Press down firmly with the palm of your hand, and roll the tube back and forth a couple times. The inside of the tube is perforated to gently remove the skin without crushing the clove — and you don’t have to dig the garlic out of the tube either. Just tip it to the side, and the garlic cloves should fall right out.

There are so many upsides to this nifty tool: First of all, no more clawing away in frustration at clingy garlic skin. And when you’re done using the peeler, don’t worry about the garlic skin getting stuck inside the tube. It can be easily rinsed or cleaned in the dishwasher. Prepping for dinner just became so much less stressful.

An equally brilliant benefit of this garlic peeler is that you never actually have to handle the garlic for more than a few seconds, before it gets thrown into your blender, pot, or pan. Which means you can say goodbye to that strong odor that tends to permeate your nails, hands, and fingers, when you’re handling garlic for long periods of time.

This garlic peeler’s clever design has earned it more than 2,100 perfect ratings on Amazon. One shopper who wishes they had bought this gadget sooner wrote, “They are such incredible time savers in the kitchen for the mind-numbing task of peeling garlic and making sure all the fine skin film is off.”

Another reviewer called it “magic,” writing, “if you place a bunch of cloves inside and roll them, the skins are removed quickly and easily.”

If you’ve been looking for a way to banish that garlic smell from your hands after cooking, this garlic peeler is a must-have. And at just $7 for a set of three, right now is a great time to scoop it up.

