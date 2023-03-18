What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Tackle Messy Pantry Shelves with This ‘Organizational Game Changer’ That Has 20,000+ Perfect Ratings It’s like a soda dispenser for your pantry. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 18, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington Right now, my pantry is a minefield. Half-eaten boxes of crackers are scattered around, haphazardly, among a melange of canned goods from years prior. But the problem isn’t that things are hard to find (OK, maybe that’s one of the problems), it’s that I’m not even sure what is in there. As a result, I end up buying cans of coconut milk or refried beans and then picking out a different one from the mess when I’m ready to use it. The bottom line is I need some organization help, and if you’re in the same boat, you’ll be glad to know support is on the way. According to over 20,000 Amazon shoppers, this pantry rack is such a “game changer,” you might buy more than one. Especially since each is just $25 apiece. Amazon To buy: Simple Trending Can Rack, $25 at amazon.com Picture this: Your pantry is as organized as a grocery store shelf, and when you pull out a can of tomatoes to put in a sauce, another slides right up in its spot. That’s exactly what this Simple Trending Can Rack offers. It has three shelves and six plastic separators, giving you nine lanes perfectly sized for a 16-ounce can. In total, one of these storage shelves can hold up to 36 cans. And measuring at just 17.375- by 13- by 13.75-inches, it’s small enough to fit in most pantries. So if you need extra storage space, and you likely will, you can easily combine two and optimize your space, holding up to 72 cans in total. Not only is it easy to assemble, according to shoppers, but it’s also very stable. The metal rods holding the rack upright include rubber pads to prevent the dispenser from sliding or scratching your pantry or countertops. That’s right, even though these are rather barebones in design, shoppers put these on their countertops because of how easy it makes it to access canned goods. It’s no wonder this has racked up over 20,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. After all, more storage space is hard to come by. One shopper bought six of these racks and says not only were they “easy to put together,” but they were “surprisingly sturdy when stacked.” They add that they “could not have been happier with this purchase.” Another customer writes that this rack is “perfect in every way.” They say, “This is a snap-together rack, so it is easy to assemble,” adding, “The construction is sound.” In fact, “it can hold the weight of the 36 cans with no problems,” they say. A third shopper went as far as calling this rack a “game changer for pantry organization.” High praise, indeed. It’s time you made your pantry work for you, instead of the other way around. Grab one of these racks for $25, and bear witness to an organizational wonder. At the time of publishing, the price was $25. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Over 1,000 Shoppers Bought This Cuisinart Knife Set This Week Alone, and It's on Sale Almost 12,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree—This $17 Pot Rack Is an Organizational ‘Game Changer’ This Innovative Freezer Gadget Is a Meal Prep and Organizational Wonder—and It’s Only $20