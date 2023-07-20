Shoppers Say This ‘Super Sturdy’ Basket Set Is a ‘Game Changer’ for Organizing the Under-Sink Area

And, it’s 35% off.

Published on July 20, 2023

Simple Houseware 2 Tier Cabinet Wire Basket Drawer Organizer Tout
Getting the under-the-sink kitchen area organized so you can find things right off the bat rather than digging through multiple cleaning supplies is more achievable than you might think. And one item that can help you reach that target is an organizer.

Organizers not only declutter cupboards, but they also streamline your storage space. It’s surprising how roomy an area is once you get things organized. Looking for one? Check out this now 35%-off Simple Houseware wire basket drawer organizer at Amazon. 

Simple Houseware 2 Tier Cabinet Wire Basket Drawer Organizer

Amazon Simple Houseware 2 Tier Cabinet Wire Basket Drawer Organizer Tout

Amazon

This two-tier cabinet wire basket drawer organizer will help you to arrange items in a neat and orderly fashion. With dimensions of 14- by 8- by 12.75-inches, it fits most under-the-sink kitchen cupboards — although we recommend measuring your space first. 

It’s made of alloy steel and has a bronze coating for a stylish look. Plus, this organizer has two drawers that slide out for easy access. Each drawer has removable dividers so you can move and adjust them to fit your needs. The bottom of the organizer has four rubber feet that keep it stable and ensure that when one of the drawers slides out, the organizer itself stays in place. Assembly is easy, and shoppers say it takes just “five minutes to assemble it.” 

The organizer has earned over 1,900 five-star ratings from shoppers who praise it for being sturdy and helping them save space and get items organized.  One customer says it is “well made and sturdy,” and adds that “the drawers pull out easily and it makes for a neater space under their kitchen sink.” Another shopper wrote, “It’s super sturdy and cleaned up my cabinets real nice.”

A third consumer is impressed with this organizer and writes, “This little item is a game changer for under-the-sink organizing.”

Imagine sponges having their own allotted spot while bottles of cleaning supplies or dish soaps are lined up and within easy reach. This scenario can happen with this wire basket drawer organizer that’s on sale right now for $23 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $23.

