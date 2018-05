Including a vegetable side dish with the main attraction on your plate can sometimes make or break a meal. Including vegetables can help you hit your daily quota—to keep up with those vitamins and minerals—and add an opportunity to sneak in different flavors in an otherwise one-note meal. You can tailor your side dish to the season by using ingredients that are available and choosing a cooking method that suits the weather. Use Food & Wine's guide to find recipes that fit your meal.