Another side dish whose placement on this list suffers because of its reputation, cranberry sauce gets a bad rap because so much of it is basically canned Jell-O. And slices of canned Jell-O are not exactly the sort of food that gets a place of honor at the Thanksgiving table. But if you are one of the lucky few who has had the real stuff, then you know that it can provide a little bit of tart, red magic to what can, if you aren't careful, become an overly beige meal.