Summer Side Dishes

Quick Red Cabbage Slaw
Ten minutes of simple prep work and an hour of hands-off marinating time deliver this almost effortless slaw that scores big in the flavor department. Matchstick carrots make it ultra-easy; just dump, stir, and go. Seasoned with a simple mixture of lemon juice, mustard seeds, and salt, this slaw lends itself a variety of uses—try it on barbecue sandwiches, tacos, and turkey or chicken burgers—or serve it as a side dish at your next barbecue or potluck.Read More
Make-Ahead Summer Dishes
Perfect for entertaining, these terrific recipes include a cheesy tomato gratin and creamy peach tart.Read More
Grilled Baby Potato Salad
This modern take on potato salad forgoes mayo for a base of vinegar and olive oil. Justin Chapple also grills the potatoes to add a great smoky flavor before tossing them with quickly pickled red onions. But the best part is the playful salt-and-vinegar potato chip topping, which adds an addictive crunch. Slideshow: More Potato Salad RecipesRead More
15 August Bucket List Recipes to Prolong Summer
How many can you make?Read More
Coleslaw Recipes
Between an Asian coleslaw with miso-mustard dressing, a healthy chicken coleslaw and a corn and cabbage coleslaw, we've got every type of coleslaw recipe covered in this gallery.Read More
Outdoor Concert Picnic
Evoke the free spirit of the legendary Newport Folk Festival with a feel-good picnic of quinoa-and-snap-pea salad and angel food cupcakes.Read More