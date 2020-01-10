Summer Side Dishes

Quick Red Cabbage Slaw

Ten minutes of simple prep work and an hour of hands-off marinating time deliver this almost effortless slaw that scores big in the flavor department. Matchstick carrots make it ultra-easy; just dump, stir, and go. Seasoned with a simple mixture of lemon juice, mustard seeds, and salt, this slaw lends itself a variety of uses—try it on barbecue sandwiches, tacos, and turkey or chicken burgers—or serve it as a side dish at your next barbecue or potluck.
Make-Ahead Summer Dishes

Perfect for entertaining, these terrific recipes include a cheesy tomato gratin and creamy peach tart.
Grilled Baby Potato Salad 

This modern take on potato salad forgoes mayo for a base of vinegar and olive oil. Justin Chapple also grills the potatoes to add a great smoky flavor before tossing them with quickly pickled red onions. But the best part is the playful salt-and-vinegar potato chip topping, which adds an addictive crunch. Slideshow: More Potato Salad Recipes
15 August Bucket List Recipes to Prolong Summer

How many can you make? 
Coleslaw Recipes

Between an Asian coleslaw with miso-mustard dressing, a healthy chicken coleslaw and a corn and cabbage coleslaw, we've got every type of coleslaw recipe covered in this gallery.
Outdoor Concert Picnic

Evoke the free spirit of the legendary Newport Folk Festival with a feel-good picnic of quinoa-and-snap-pea salad and angel food cupcakes.
More Summer Side Dishes

Readers' Picks: Favorite Summer Recipes

F&W readers select their favorite summer dishes, including grilled scallops with Mexican corn salad and pancetta-wrapped peaches with basil and aged balsamic.
Tropical Island Dishes

These delicious recipes include coconut pavlovas with tropical fruit and toasted-coconut custard tart.
Best New Chefs' Summer Sides

25 Flavorful Side Dishes to Make This Summer

Affordable Summer Recipes

30 Summer Fruit Recipes We Love

