Thanksgiving stuffing made from dried white bread, chopped onion, celery and various spices was traditionally used to fill turkeys, but has since evolved into an incredibly versatile and popular side dish. We love embellishing classic stuffing with pancetta, apples, chorizo and mushrooms. One of our favorite recipes calls for corn bread, prosciutto and plenty of brussels sprouts for a hearty, satisfying riff on this holiday staple. Or try Grace Parisi’s no-fuss version, which gets a flavor boost from breakfast sausage and homemade turkey stock. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to stuffing.