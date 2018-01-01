Rice pilaf is typically cooked in a seasoned broth—sometimes with chopped onions and a variety of spices. It’s a great side dish, but it can also be hearty enough for a meal with the addition of chicken or vegetables. Try this chicken rice pilaf for a flavor-packed and foolproof recipe, with cardamom, star anise, garlic, turmeric and golden raisins providing a perfect balance between sweet and savory. Or mix in chopped olives, leeks, carrots and almonds to a simple but delicious side dish. Other spices, such as saffron, cilantro and cinnamon, bring an exotic, fragrant flavor to rice pilaf, and lemon juice gives it a bright, fresh taste. Find these ideas and more in Food & Wine’s guide to rice pilaf.