A baked potato tastes great year-round, alongside everything from roast chicken to salmon—and you can “bake” a potato in everything from a microwave to an oven. For a simple summer side dish, cook your potatoes on a hot grill, generously stuffing each one hasselback-style, with chives, butter and sour cream. Grace Parisi makes a ragù from wild mushrooms, fresh herbs, beef broth and white wine as a topping for baked potatoes. It’s an incredibly hearty and deceptively easy way to serve baked potatoes, especially in wintertime. Check out Food & Wine’s guide to baked potatoes for a recipe for any occasion.