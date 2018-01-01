Sometimes, you crave a big, hefty carb on the side of your plate. And the next time you do, reach for a potato. They are one of the best comfort foods you probably already have in your pantry, even if you're eating something only as simple as a baked potato with a dollop of butter. And while you might not be interested in a recipe for a plain baked potato, you should want to try Food & Wine's picks for cheesy gratins, warm side salads, creamy mashed potatoes and homemade french fries. There's no shortage to the ways potatoes can make an appearance at your meal.