Healthy Side Dishes

Beet Socca with Yogurt and Bitter Greens

These delicious, savory, always gluten-free chickpea pancakes are a mainstay on the menu at Sqirl in Los Angeles, where Jessica Koslow swaps the vegetables depending on what’s seasonal and best. They’re great for brunch, lunch or a light supper, and you can dress them up with smoked fish, horseradish crème fraîche, and poached or fried eggs. Slideshow: More Greens Recipes