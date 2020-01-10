Healthy Side Dishes

Lemony Seared Endives 

This three-ingredient side dish from chef Eli Dahlin of Dame in Portland, Oregon, has a surprising amount of flavor. Cook your endives until they are golden brown on the outside but still retain some of their crisp texture. Slideshow: More Healthy Side Dish Recipes
Quinoa Pilaf with Dried Apricots 

This fluffy, Moroccan-inspired quinoa dish is the perfect accompaniment for roasted meats, grilled vegetables or rich, spiced stews. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Ginger Gold Apple

At Graft Wine + Cider Bar in the Finger Lakes, chef Christina McKeough uses local apples in everything from salads to pie to the tangy mostarda slathered on smoked-Gouda grilled cheese sandwiches. She loves to use a tart-sweet Ginger Gold in this slaw for its crisp texture. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes
Creamed Pearl Onions with Sage and Thyme

These classic creamed onions are a mainstay on Anthony Bourdain’s Thanksgiving table. Slideshow: More Onion Recipes
Beet Socca with Yogurt and Bitter Greens

These delicious, savory, always gluten-free chickpea pancakes are a mainstay on the menu at Sqirl in Los Angeles, where Jessica Koslow swaps the vegetables depending on what’s seasonal and best. They’re great for brunch, lunch or a light supper, and you can dress them up with smoked fish, horseradish crème fraîche, and poached or fried eggs. Slideshow: More Greens Recipes
Three-Cabbage Slaw with Toasted Pumpkin Seed and Árbol Chile Vinaigrette

To make easy work of this sweet and toasty slaw from Jessica Koslow of Sqirl in Los Angeles, cut the cabbage in pieces and shred in your food processor using the slicing disk and no pressure. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes
More Healthy Side Dishes

Healthy side dishes can be full of flavor and far from boring. Try some of these easy and healthy side dish recipes.
Farm to Table

These seasonal recipes include a pink-grapefruit-and-avocado salad from Alice Waters and Thomas Keller's heirloom tomatoes stuffed with summer succotash.
Read More
