Whether you’re serving a simple roast chicken or a show stopping braise, the main event at your housewarming, potluck, or dinner party this season doesn’t have to be a main dish. Yes, we’re talking about sides—everything from alt mashed potatoes (ahem, pumpkin) and crispy Brussels sprouts (no we’re not sick of them yet). For a party-planning purposes, you’ll want something elegant but approachable, something that can be served family-style or plated, and ideally something that can be made in advance, at least partially. So, to get your gears in motion for a season of shindigs, here are 13 of our favorite fall-inspired side dishes that fit the bill.