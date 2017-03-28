5 Beautiful Dishes Made with Kitchen Scraps

Food waste is an epidemic. By some estimates, as much as one fifth of the world’s food is being wasted due to a combination of unnecessary disposal and over-consumption. Of course, much of this has to do with inefficiencies in food production and distribution, and larger structural problems in our food systems—but are there any steps we, as home cooks, can take in our own kitchens? Enter Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty, out now from Grand Central Publishing. Mads Refslund, half of the team behind legendary restaurant NOMA, and Tama Matsuoka Wong, author of Foraged Flavor, aim to give home cooks practical tips to get the most out of their groceries. Readers get a look at what Refslund calls the practice of “trash cooking” with simple, delicious recipes focused on commonly neglected ingredients: wilted greens, apple cores, coffee grounds and more. Here’s a sneak peek at the book: 5 recipes that call for creative recycling of kitchen scraps. —Hannah Walhout

1 of 5 © Gentl & Hyers

Broccoli Stems with Lardo & Fresh Coriander Seeds

This part of the vegetable has a reputation for being fibrous and tough—but when cooked the right way, it becomes tender and toothsome.

2 of 5 © Gentl & Hyers

Carrot Top Granita

Refslund makes a syrup with carrot tops and herbs, shaving it into a vegetal granita that can be used as a base for sweet-and-savory dessert courses.

3 of 5 © Gentl & Hyers

Salted Fish Carpaccio with Parmesan Rind Broth & Pickled Green Almonds

This carpaccio is topped with foraged green almonds and a delicate broth made with parmesan rinds.

4 of 5 © Gentl & Hyers

Used Grapefruit Gin & Tonic

Now you can eat your grapefruit, and drink it, too! After breakfast, you can whip up a syrup with the peels and pith of the citrus—perfect for a G&T. 

5 of 5 © Gentl & Hyers

Wrinkled Berry Salsa with Herb & Kale Stems

Overripe berries find a new home in this fresh tapenade, which also makes use of unused kale stems.

