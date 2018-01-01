Potato salad can be prepared dozens of ways, most often by tossing chopped, boiled potatoes with a mayonnaise or vinegar dressing. To mix up this classic picnic side dish, we love using mustard seeds, grated cauliflower, smoky bacon and peppery arugula, or adding barbecue sauce and mustard oil to the mayonnaise dressing. One of our favorite riffs calls for a hummus-yogurt dressing—it’s a lighter alternative to mayonnaise without sacrificing the creamy texture. Diced celery, cornichons and sweet onion provide even more flavor and crunch, and a little bit of parsley freshens up the whole dish. Get these recipes and more from Food & Wine’s guide to potato salad.