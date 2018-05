Red Potato Salads

Red potato salad can be prepared dozens of ways, most often by tossing chopped, boiled potatoes with a dressing made from mayonnaise or vinegar. We love to add mustard seeds, grated cauliflower, smoky bacon and peppery arugula to mix up this classic picnic side dish. Baby red potatoes are our favorite kind to use for potato salad--they're super tender, and you don't even have to peel them...just nick off any bad spots before boiling. Whether you prefer a classic mayonnaise dressing or want to try something a little lighter (try olive oil and herbs), these potato salad recipes are perfect for everything from backyard barbecues to family dinners.