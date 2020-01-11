Collard Greens

Most Recent

Sautéed Collards and Cabbage with Gremolata

Sautéed Collards and Cabbage with Gremolata

These crunchy sautéed greens from TV chef Carla Hall get big flavor from garlic, lemon and crushed red pepper. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
Read More
Sautéed Collard Greens with Pepperoni

Sautéed Collard Greens with Pepperoni

Collards are often paired with bacon, but our new favorite twist is to flavor the greens with spicy pepperoni. Slideshow: Pizza Recipes
Read More
Cumin-and-Chile-Braised Collard Green Stems

Cumin-and-Chile-Braised Collard Green Stems

This dish is a genius way to use up the stems of any hardy green. We used collard stems, but you could also use kale, chard or mustard stems. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
Read More
Brazilian Collard Greens

Brazilian Collard Greens

If you think collards need to cook a long time to be tender, think again. Slice the greens paper thin and they'll be ready in just minutes. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com