Sautéed Collards and Cabbage with Gremolata
These crunchy sautéed greens from TV chef Carla Hall get big flavor from garlic, lemon and crushed red pepper. Slideshow: More Vegetarian RecipesRead More
Sautéed Collard Greens with Pepperoni
Collards are often paired with bacon, but our new favorite twist is to flavor the greens with spicy pepperoni. Slideshow: Pizza RecipesRead More
Cumin-and-Chile-Braised Collard Green Stems
This dish is a genius way to use up the stems of any hardy green. We used collard stems, but you could also use kale, chard or mustard stems. Slideshow: More Vegetarian RecipesRead More
Brazilian Collard Greens
If you think collards need to cook a long time to be tender, think again. Slice the greens paper thin and they'll be ready in just minutes. Slideshow: More Latin American RecipesRead More