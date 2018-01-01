What would a picnic be without a scoop of potato salad? Or Thanksgiving without cranberry sauce, stuffing and buttery mashed potatoes? Even though main-course foods often steal the spotlight, sometimes it’s the sides that actually make a meal. Besides elevating a lonely piece of meat into a complete dinner (which they often do), sides frequently speak to the seasonality of the entire meal. Roasted root vegetables and cheesy gratins offer comfort during cold weather, while lighter fare like snap pea salads or grilled vegetables take advantage of the farmers’ market bounty during spring and summer. F&W’s guide to side dishes will give you ideas to serve all year round, from quick 30-minute vegetable recipes to hearty, warm casseroles.