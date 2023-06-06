Don’t Wait: These Shun Knives Are All Under $150 Thanks to Amazon’s Surprise Sale

Grab the Japanese knife maker’s prized blades at up to 40% off.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Published on June 6, 2023

Shun Knives Sale Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Knives are a tool that everyone needs, from Michelin-star chefs to home cooks just starting out. Once you realize just how integral they are, it makes sense to invest in high-quality options that'll last. 

That’s why we don’t want you to miss this rare opportunity: Today, you can score essentials from Shun Cutlery for up to 40% off thanks to a surprise sale at Amazon. Shop eight of the best deals below, including chef's knives and utility knives, with every model below $150.   

Best Shun Cutlery Knife Deals 

If you’re just starting to invest in your knife collection, it might pay to start with essential models first, like a chef’s knife. These are longer, larger knives, with a big surface area. They’re designed with a tapered shape, so they get thinner at the end and have a curved bottom, making them a versatile tool for slicing large ingredients, like onions, with up and down motions. You’ll also be able to use the curve of the knife to rock it back and forth for mincing. 

Amazon Shun Cutlery Classic Chef's Knife 6â

Amazon

To buy: Shun Cutlery Classic 6-Inch Ebony Chef's Knife, $120 (originally $188) at amazon.com

The sale includes both the brand’s Classic and Premier lines, with different wood handles. The Classic line is the brand's most versatile because it has the most shapes and sizes to choose from. The 6-inch chef’s knife with a dark ebony-finished pakka wood handle is on sale for $120 right now. It features the hallmarks of Japanese-knife design: a lightweight, hard body, made with the brand’s custom alloy steel, and a sharper 16-degree angled blade. It’s stain-, corrosion-, and bacteria-resistant. 

You can also grab a similar chef’s knife from the brand’s Classic Blonde line, which is made with the same standards, just with a blonde pakka wood handle. Both handles are D-shaped, which makes them ergonomic for both left- and right-handed people. 

Amazon Shun Cutlery Classic Blonde Chef's Knife 6â

Amazon

To buy: Shun Cutlery Classic Blonde 6-Inch Chef's Knife, $120 (originally $150) at amazon.com

The 6-inch chef’s knife from the Premier line is also discounted right now. The blades for these knives have a tsuchime finish, which is a Japanese design that involves hammering. The hammering gives the knives pebble-like divots, which not only add a level of beauty and craftsmanship, but also additional function. 

Amazon Shun Cutlery Premier 6â

Amazon

To buy: Shun Cutlery Premier 6-inch Walnut Chef's Knife, $145 (originally $180) at amazon.com

Food releases more easily, since the divots create nonstick pockets. That makes chopping, slicing, and cutting so much easier, especially if you cut with a rocking motion. You can grab it with a warmer-toned walnut finished handle, or in the blonde finish, both on sale. 

Amazon Shun Premier Blonde Chef Knife

Amazon

To buy: Shun Cutlery Premier 6-Inch Blonde Chef’s Knife, $145 (originally $180) at amazon.com

Aside from chef’s knives, you can also grab other special pieces for your collection. This 7-inch santoku knife is on sale for less than $100. The shape is different from a chef’s knife in that it doesn’t have as much of a curved belly. 

With a straighter edge, it's the ideal knife for chopping large amounts of vegetables or fruits. The divots on the sides of this Kanso santoku knife also prevents ingredients from sticking as you chop. It’s made with high-carbon stainless steel with a hollow ground, meaning the knife’s blade is very thin at the bottom for a sharper finish.  

Amazon Shun Kanso Santoku 7 Inch Hollow Ground Premium Stainless Steel Blade

Amazon

To buy: Shun Cutlery Kanso 7-Inch Santoku Knife, $98 (originally $163) at amazon.com

It’s not everyday that Shun Cutlery knives go on sale. If you’ve been looking to collect pieces or just invest in high-quality cutlery, now is the time. Shop even more models on sale below. 

Amazon Shun Cutlery Classic Master Utility Knife 6.5"

Amazon

To buy: Shun Cutlery Classic Master 6.5-Inch Utility Knife, $125 (originally $200) at amazon.com

Amazon Shun Cutlery Sora Chef's Knife 6â

Amazon

To buy: Shun Cutlery Sora 6-Inch Chef's Knife, $70 (originally $109) at amazon.com

Amazon Shun Cutlery Classic Kiritsuke Knife 8â

Amazon

To buy: Shun Cutlery Classic 8-Inch Kiritsuke Knife, $140 (originally $180) at amazon.com

