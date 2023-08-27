This Versatile Vacuum Outperformed 60+ Top-Rated Models in Our Tests, and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Keeping the floors clean seems like a never-ending chore, especially in the kitchen, where crumbs and other debris descend, and spread into crevices and corners. Using a broom and dustpan is one option, but most likely, you’re bending down to sweep up the mess, and some of it always seems to escape. An ideal solution is a good vacuum cleaner.

We’ve spent hours researching and testing over 60 top-rated models, and come up with one absolute favorite: the Shark NV360 Navigator. And right now, it’s nearly 25% off at Amazon.

Shark NV360 Navigator Upright Vacuum

Amazon

The Shark NV360 Upright Vacuum effortlessly cleans carpets and bare floors, sucking up those cookie crumbs, pieces of chips, and pet hair in an instant. The swivel steering makes it easy to twist and maneuver around furniture. And it transforms: A simple push of the button lifts the pod away from the base so you can carry it around by the handle and use it like a canister vacuum. It also comes with an upholstery and crevice tool that attaches to the flexible hose and gets into those cracks and other hard-to-reach places.

This vacuum has a HEPA filter system that traps over 99.9% of dust and allergens, according to the brand. The 0.9-quart dust cup is see-through, so you can see how much debris and dust it is picking up, making it clear when you need to empty the bin.

We loved this vacuum so much during testing, it was the overall favorite across two of our lists: It’s the best vacuum overall and the best upright vacuum cleaner. We were impressed by its powerful suction, noting that it picked up every bit of debris no matter the surface and, even more impressively, did it within a minute or less. During the tests, we loved how it navigated around and under objects. The ability to detach the pod and use it like a canister vacuum was another plus in our book.

There was one issue we found, which was that that hair got caught in the beater bar and was easier to remove using a tool rather than by hand. But that wasn’t enough to take away from how powerful, easy to maneuver, and versatile it is overall.

Bottom line: If you’re searching for a vacuum cleaner, look no further. The Shark NV360 Navigator Upright Vacuum is the best of the best, and now’s the time to grab it so you can save $50.

