Shark's 'Whisper Quiet' Large-Room Air Filter Automatically Adjusts to Improve Air Quality, and It's 44% Off

No more smells.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Published on July 30, 2023

Amazon Shark HE601 Air Purifier
Cooking and baking bring all kinds of smells into our kitchens. While the smell of cookies baking in the oven is amazing, other smells are unpleasant and stinky. It can be quite embarrassing if an unexpected guest comes by and there’s the smell of boiled cabbage or fried fish lingering in the air. A good answer to help combat these offensive and not-so-pleasant smells is an air purifier. 

Not only does an air purifier help get rid of those smells, but they also eliminate allergens and pollutants, such as smoke, pollen, mold, and pet dander. A great option — the Shark true HEPA air purifier — is available right now for $200 off at Amazon

Shark HE601 True HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon Shark HE601 Air Purifier

Amazon

Shark’s air purifier tackles cooking and household odors, helping to keep the air you and your family breathe clean and odor-free. The brand reports that it captures 99.98% of particles, purifying the air with its anti-allergen HEPA multi-filter. This air purifier covers up to 1,200 square feet and has six high-speed fans working to disperse the airflow over the filter and clean it. The digital display shows the current air quality in numbers and colors (red is bad, yellow is better, and blue is the best) and how much time remains to get it to a cleaner level. Be aware that the air filter should be changed every six months, but a notification on the display will let you know it needs to be replaced.

Plan to allot a space for the air purifier approximately 18-inches from the wall and located somewhere in the middle of the kitchen. It measures 17.01- by 8.9- by 32.01-inches and weighs 20 pounds. It only is available in white, but that color will match any decor. The air purifier even comes with a remote that can be used to change the settings or turn off the air purifier, but shoppers say that they “rarely use it after realizing the auto mode of the unit serves most of their needs.”

Shoppers give this air purifier over 2,200 perfect ratings and say it performs well without taking up too much space. One shopper noticed that when cooking in the house (especially something with more of an odor) the quality of the air drops, and the air purifier kicks in. They write, “The air quickly is cleaned and you will notice no lingering odors in the house hours later with specific meals.” Another one wrote the air purifier is “whisper quiet,” and it “kicks to a higher level whenever they turn the stovetop on in the kitchen, or there’s a whiff of chimney smoke.”

A third customer is impressed with the air purifier and states, “Whenever I’m cooking — even if I’m just using the countertop convection oven, it senses the change in air quality and revs up to clean the air.”

Rid the kitchen of smells and breathe cleaner air with this Shark true HEPA air purifier. Hurry and grab one now while they’re only $250 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $250.

