Shack Shack Is Adding White Truffles to Its Menu

White truffles on our take-out burger? Yes please.

By Erika Owen
Published on February 6, 2023
Shake Shack's new White Truffle menu
Photo:

Courtesy of Shake Shack

If you consider yourself a part of the central group in the Venn diagram of “Shake Shack fans” and “oh my gosh, I can’t get enough mushrooms,” well, you are in for a special treat. Beginning February 10, the East Coast burger restaurant is introducing three new menu items for a limited run. 

In 2021, Shake Shack brought black truffles into the fold, and now, it dug far into the realm of mushrooms to incorporate a rarer ingredient of the same family: white truffles. For reference, two to three small white truffle mushrooms will put you back at least $300. They only grow a few months every year — primarily in the mineral-rich soil off of the roots of hardwood trees in Piedmont in Northern Italy — making them harder to source than black truffles.

The menu additions will tackle all of Shake Shack’s main categories: a burger, a vegetarian option, and fries.


The white truffle burger will be topped with fontina cheese and white truffle sauce, as well as white truffle oil and crispy sweet onions. The white truffle ‘shroom burger has melted muenster and cheddar cheeses and white truffle sauce on top of its fan-favorite crispy-fried portobello mushroom. And last, a new style of fries, topped with parmesan cheese and served with a side of white truffle sauce.

It’s not often you find such a luxe ingredient in dishes at this price point (the burgers start at $8.99, and the fries at $4.69). And if you’re looking to get in on these new offerings ASAP, you can unlock early access by ordering through the Shack App beginning February 8. It’s the perfect swap if your Super Bowl menu of chicken wings and nachos is feeling just a tad tired.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Breakfast Salad
Cheapest Meal Delivery Services
hatch-chile-smash-burgers-FT-seo-RECIPE0719.jpg
20 Next-Level Cheeseburgers to Try
Ultimate Loaded Chili-Topped Hot Dogs
24 Bar Snacks for Social Noshing
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
Pasta with Guanciale, Radicchio and Ricotta
25 Fast Pasta Recipes to Make ASAP
Spitzbuben Holiday Cookie Recipe
31 Recipes to Make in December
Chilaquiles Rojo Recipe
30 Egg Recipes for Breakfast and Beyond
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Apres Ski Lasagna
22 Satisfying Baked Pasta Recipes
Bucatini with Cauliflower and Brussels Sprouts
32 Super-Flavorful Vegetarian Pastas
Lobster Thermidor
20 Dreamy Lobster Recipes to Learn
Lobster BLTs on Potato Rolls Recipe
34 Bacon Recipes for BLTs, Burgers, and Beyond
West Bound and Down
16 Craft Breweries Where the Food Is as Big a Draw as the Beer
Tamarind Chicken
22 Grilled Chicken Recipes to Make Again and Again
Crazy Over-the-Top Burger Topping: Shack Stack
Over-the-Top Burgers
Beer-Battered Fish Tacos
The 25 Most Popular Recipes of 2022, According to Food & Wine Readers