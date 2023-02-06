Shack Shack Is Adding White Truffles to Its Menu

If you consider yourself a part of the central group in the Venn diagram of “Shake Shack fans” and “oh my gosh, I can’t get enough mushrooms,” well, you are in for a special treat. Beginning February 10, the East Coast burger restaurant is introducing three new menu items for a limited run.

In 2021, Shake Shack brought black truffles into the fold, and now, it dug far into the realm of mushrooms to incorporate a rarer ingredient of the same family: white truffles. For reference, two to three small white truffle mushrooms will put you back at least $300. They only grow a few months every year — primarily in the mineral-rich soil off of the roots of hardwood trees in Piedmont in Northern Italy — making them harder to source than black truffles.

The menu additions will tackle all of Shake Shack’s main categories: a burger, a vegetarian option, and fries.





The white truffle burger will be topped with fontina cheese and white truffle sauce, as well as white truffle oil and crispy sweet onions. The white truffle ‘shroom burger has melted muenster and cheddar cheeses and white truffle sauce on top of its fan-favorite crispy-fried portobello mushroom. And last, a new style of fries, topped with parmesan cheese and served with a side of white truffle sauce.

It’s not often you find such a luxe ingredient in dishes at this price point (the burgers start at $8.99, and the fries at $4.69). And if you’re looking to get in on these new offerings ASAP, you can unlock early access by ordering through the Shack App beginning February 8. It’s the perfect swap if your Super Bowl menu of chicken wings and nachos is feeling just a tad tired.

