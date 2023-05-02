In a World of Fake Meat, Shake Shack's New Veggie Burger Stands Out With Actual Vegetables

The Veggie Shack is hitting restaurants nationwide, along with vegan shakes and custard.

By
Khushbu Shah
Khushbu Shah
Khushbu Shah

Khushbu Shah is the Restaurant Editor at Food & Wine.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023
Shake Shack new menu items
Photo:

Courtesy of Shake Shack

Attempting to find a veggie burger made from actual vegetables at most American fast food chains feels like a task worthy of the Mission Impossible franchise. Try to order a meatless option at Burger King and you’re stuck with a soy protein Impossible Burger, at In-N-Out you’re forced to order a grilled cheese, and at McDonald’s you’re basically out of luck unless you enjoy shredded lettuce between burger buns.

Shake Shack, however, is eschewing fake meat replacements and going all in on real plants for their new veggie burger, a permanent menu item which hits restaurants nationwide starting Friday, May 5 — or Tuesday, May 2 for those order through the chain’s Shack App.

Shake Shack Veggie Shack

Courtesy of Shake Shack

The Veggie Shack Burger is made from a mix of mushrooms, sweet potatoes, and carrots (Wow! Real vegetables!) plus grains like farro and quinoa. The burgers arrive topped with a slice of American cheese, a pile of crispy onions, pickles, and the chain’s mayo-based Shack Sauce, and cost $8.29 each. The chain has toyed with a veggie burger since 2018, testing different versions at New York City locations, but today's announcement marks the first time the burger is available nationwide.

It’s also worth nothing that this isn’t Shake Shack’s first vegetarian option: the restaurant has always offered their brilliant ‘Shroom Burger — which features a patty made from deep-fried cheese-stuffed mushrooms — since Shake Shack was just a singular burger stand in the middle of Madison Square Park. The ’Shroom Burger is delicious, but for the times you want something less deep-fried, the Veggie Shack Burger seems like the new move.

Shake Shack Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake
Shake Shack Non-Dairy Frozen Custard
PHOTO:

Courtesy of Shake Shack
PHOTO:

Courtesy of Shake Shack

While the Veggie Shack, as it is served, isn’t inherently vegan (shoutout to the American cheese and Shack Sauce), the burger chain is also launching a vegan chocolate shake and chocolate frozen custard for the first time ever. They’re both made with NotMilk, a plant-based milk alternative that apparently “tastes, cooks, and blends just like milk,” according to an email from a Shake Shack spokesperson. Both items (also permanent menu additions) are available starting May 2, nationwide, and pair well with an order of Shake Shack’s signature crinkle cut fries — which, unlike McDonald’s, are vegan, too.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A McDonald's Big Mac burger
McDonald's Is Making Major Changes to Its Burgers
Green vegan breakfast meal in bowl with spinach, arugula, avocado, seeds and sprouts
The Best Vegan Subscription Boxes for Easy Plant-Based Meals
KFC Chicken Nuggets
Attention Chicken Fans, KFC Is Adding Nuggets to Its Menu
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
Cropped view of table laid with crockery and fresh homemade vegetarian food
The Best Meal Delivery Services for Busy Families
Salad in Bowl
Tested: The Best Meal Delivery Services for Easy Planning
Four Cheese-Stuffed Portobellos
Our 13 Best Veggie Burger Recipes
Lunch box with falafel, couscous salad, and yoghurt sauce
Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services
shake shack gold belly burger kits
You Can Now Order DIY Shake Shack Burger Kits to Your Door
A cooking pan with chicken stew on wooden cutting board
The Best Dairy-Free Meal Delivery Services To Make Mealtime Easy
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Almond Strawberry Tart
31 Recipes to Make in May
Wilder
The Best Lunch Spots in Philadelphia
Steak Burger with au Poivre Special Sauce
24 Hamburger Recipes to Put on Repeat
Emily in Paris McBaguette
Yes, You Really Can Grab a McBaguette Just Like 'Emily in Paris' — But There's a Catch
Bean and Ham Hock Soup
How to Cut Down on Meat, Even If You're Not Cutting It Out Entirely