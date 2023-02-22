Shake Shack's 'Truffle Table' Will Turn Your Next Burger Night Into a Fine Dining Experience

Who says burgers can't be fancy?

By Ashia Aubourg
Published on February 22, 2023
Shake Shack's The Truffle Table fine dining experience
Photo:

Courtesy of Shake Shack

Who says fine dining can't be served on a budget?

Shake Shack is taking its White Truffle menu to new heights by launching a VIP experience for its burger-loving guests. Known as 'The Truffle Table,' the fine dining-inspired offering promises to be luxe without breaking the bank. 

From Feb. 27 through Mar. 2, Shake Shack restaurants across the U.S. will transform one special table into an upscale dining set-up. So while you are waiting in line for your 'Shroom Burger, you can expect to see a table decked out with a white tablecloth for lucky participants. 

Participating Shake Shacks include locations in New York, Santa Monica, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Austin, Houston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.  

The pre-fixe menu includes a White Truffle Burger, White Truffle' Shroom Burger, and Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce. And it doesn't stop there. It also includes bottomless red or white Shack canned wine and beverages, a shake, and a chocolate truffle from Thierry Atlan. Those fortunate enough to score a reservation will also take a bottle of Regalis truffle oil home. And all this clocks in at just $20 (plus tax) per person.

Shake Shack's The Truffle Table fine dining experience

Courtesy of Shake Shack

John Karangis, Executive Chef and VP of Culinary Innovation at Shake Shack, tells Food & Wine, "We can't wait to test this new fine dining experience with our guests to honor one of the most exquisite and luxurious ingredients in our pantry, the white truffle." 

Reservations are going fast. But luckily, Food & Wine has you covered with an exclusive pro tip from Shake Shack. If a reservation near you is sold out, email events@shakeshack.com with your name and city, and you can get added to a waitlist.

Karangis adds, "From start to finish, we want guests to feel the most premium experience at Shake Shack, from the food and wine to the table settings and music. It will be a night you won't forget."

