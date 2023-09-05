Shake Shack's New Hot Menu Includes its Spiciest Burgers, Chicken, and Fries Yet

Shake Shack wants to spice up your lunch. Literally.

The burger joint has exclusively shared with Food & Wine that it’s launching a new, spicy “Hot Menu” nationwide, with some menu items available right now, and the full menu rolling out this Friday, September 8.

As part of the new menu, the brand is launching its Spicy Shackmeister Burger on Friday, made with 100% Angus beef that’s been seasoned with Shake Shack's proprietary hot pepper blend, then topped with crispy onions, cherry peppers, ShackSauce and optional cheese — starting at $7.99. (Can’t wait until Friday to get your hands on it? Fans can order it via the Shack App starting right now.)

Shake Shack is also launching Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce, which are thick, crinkle-cut fries made with that same hot pepper blend. The fries are available now nationwide starting at $4.09. You can also grab the Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch Sauce right now, which are those same crispy, spicy fries, topped with creamy cheese sauce and ranch on the side. Those start at $5.09.

And for one more surprise, Shake Shack is also re-launching its beloved Hot Chicken for the fourth time, made with white-meat chicken breast, the hot pepper blend, and a topping of pickles and cherry pepper slaw. The Hot Chicken will once again be available this Friday starting at $8.39, but like the burger, is available early via the app.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

“We’ve been listening to our fans who crave spice and bold flavors, which is why we’re bringing back Hot Chicken for the fourth time,” John Karangis, the executive chef and VP of culinary innovation at Shake Shack, said. “We love crafting fun, delicious menu items, and our new Hot Menu puts a fiery twist on the Shack classics. Whether you’re watching football or just enjoying the fall season, this menu will bring the heat that we know our guests are going to enjoy.”

Just make sure to have a glass of milk handy if you need it.

