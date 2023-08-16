Shake Shack is hiring, and if you love avocados, it’s got a job for you.

The burger joint is on the hunt for its first-ever Chief Avocado Officer to share their ideas on how the brand can better incorporate avocado into basically everything.



“We are looking for someone who is obsessed with avocados in every single way,” Shake Shack says on its job giveaway page. “This winning avocado connoisseur will receive a unique experience to share ideas for new opportunities to ‘add avo’, personally inspect and taste sliced avocados in-Shack to ensure they are served perfectly, and lead with avocado-enthusiasm.”

As for who makes the perfect candidate, the brand simply is looking for someone who will spend “more time than you’d care to admit” searching the grocery stores for the perfect avocado, and someone who finds joy in the mere “sight of a fresh avocado.”

The benefits of the job include some exclusive Shake Shack avocado merch that only the winner will own, a $3,000 “avocado stipend,” the opportunity to work with Shake Shack leadership to learn more about the avocado selection process, and perhaps the best perk of all, free Shake Shack for a full year.

The job also includes a private Avocado Bacon Menu, which includes its Avocado Bacon Burger that comes topped with sliced avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, and ShackSauce, along with its Avocado Bacon Chicken, a chicken breast with sliced avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

To apply, you must be a resident of the U.S. and be at least 18 years old, and you must reside within a 25-mile radius of a participating Shake Shack Location.

If you think you’re a fit for the role, head over to its application form, which asks applicants to share three things that make them uniquely qualified for the job. Applicants can use any medium — which the brand says includes “videos, photos, poems, songs, etc.” — to apply. So go ahead, show off your creative avocado side.

