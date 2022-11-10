Shake 'N Bake Is Getting Rid of Plastic Shaker Bags

In an era of air fryers and upmarket fried chicken restaurants, Shake 'N Bake — the Kraft Heinz-owned pantry staple for mimicking fried foods in the oven that was introduced in 1965 — isn’t the most modern meal option. But it still sells: The brand says they’ve seen over 10% growth since 2019. And even if it's not "trendy," Shake 'N Bake has found a way to stay on-trend, ditching their signature plastic shaker bag in an effort to cut plastic waste.



Announced today, for the first time in the product's history, Shake 'N Bake will no longer include plastic "shaker" bags in their boxes. Up until now, these bags were included as a convenient option for covering meat with the Shake 'N Bake breadcrumb coating (aka, the shaking before the baking). But at a time when concern over excessive plastic use continues to grow, Shake 'N Bake is now encouraging customers to opt for a reusable option at home such as a food storage container.

Kraft Heinz states this "simple" change that "prioritizes sustainability" will save about 900,000 pounds of plastic waste each year, or "equivalent to the weight of more than 270 mid-size cars." The switch will apply across Shake 'N Bake’s entire portfolio of products — which according to their website is surprisingly robust: 11 different options from Original Chicken and Extra Crispy to Crispy Buffalo and Crunchy Pretzel. (Have I been missing out on Shake ‘N Bake?)

"As a family staple for over 50 years, we are proud to evolve with the world around us, ushering in a new effort to help our brand — and our fans — take steps toward a more sustainable future," Brianna Galvin, Shake 'N Bake's brand manager, stated. "While the 'shaker' bag is an important part of our legacy, our product is just as effective and delicious without the plastic waste, and we are excited for all the good to come from this simple, yet effective packaging change."

More broadly, the change also benefits The Kraft Heinz Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy which has targeted making all of the company’s packaging "recyclable, reusable or compostable" by 2025.