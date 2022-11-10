Shake 'N Bake Is Getting Rid of Plastic Shaker Bags

But it's still Shake 'N Bake, and you can still help... in a new way.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Expertise: beer and cider.

Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022
A package of Shake 'N Bake
Photo:

The Image Party / Shutterstock

In an era of air fryers and upmarket fried chicken restaurants, Shake 'N Bake — the Kraft Heinz-owned pantry staple for mimicking fried foods in the oven that was introduced in 1965 — isn’t the most modern meal option. But it still sells: The brand says they’ve seen over 10% growth since 2019. And even if it's not "trendy," Shake 'N Bake has found a way to stay on-trend, ditching their signature plastic shaker bag in an effort to cut plastic waste.

Announced today, for the first time in the product's history, Shake 'N Bake will no longer include plastic "shaker" bags in their boxes. Up until now, these bags were included as a convenient option for covering meat with the Shake 'N Bake breadcrumb coating (aka, the shaking before the baking). But at a time when concern over excessive plastic use continues to grow, Shake 'N Bake is now encouraging customers to opt for a reusable option at home such as a food storage container.

Kraft Heinz states this "simple" change that "prioritizes sustainability" will save about 900,000 pounds of plastic waste each year, or "equivalent to the weight of more than 270 mid-size cars." The switch will apply across Shake 'N Bake’s entire portfolio of products — which according to their website is surprisingly robust: 11 different options from Original Chicken and Extra Crispy to Crispy Buffalo and Crunchy Pretzel. (Have I been missing out on Shake ‘N Bake?)

"As a family staple for over 50 years, we are proud to evolve with the world around us, ushering in a new effort to help our brand — and our fans — take steps toward a more sustainable future," Brianna Galvin, Shake 'N Bake's brand manager, stated. "While the 'shaker' bag is an important part of our legacy, our product is just as effective and delicious without the plastic waste, and we are excited for all the good to come from this simple, yet effective packaging change."

More broadly, the change also benefits The Kraft Heinz Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy which has targeted making all of the company’s packaging "recyclable, reusable or compostable" by 2025.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bacardi Ditches Plastic Pourers in Its Bottles
Bacardi Ditches Plastic Pourers in Its Bottles
french fries
Your Favorite Chef Is Probably Using These Frozen French Fries
Heinz Ketchup Paper Bottles
Heinz Wants To Be the First Ketchup Brand in a Paper Bottle
Old and new Sprite bottle packaging
Why Sprite Is Getting Rid of Green Bottles
Best Glass Storage Containers
The 7 Best Glass Storage Containers of 2022
Salad in Bowl
Best Meal Delivery Services
Groceries from Hungryroot
Hungryroot Review: A Meal Delivery Service With a Vast Recipe Archive
Plate of cabbage wraps
Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services
Baked Salmon fillet
Best Gourmet Meal Delivery Services
Plastic containers with delicious food on gray background
Best Oven-Ready Meal Delivery Services
Steak with Asparagus
Best Meat Subscription Boxes
Dinner table with delicious healthy organic homemade dishes
Best Organic Meal Delivery Services
Coors Light Six Pack
America's Second Largest Beer Brand Is Eliminating Plastic Six-Pack Rings
glass water bottles
The Best Glass Water Bottles to Use Every Day
Best Vacuum Sealers
The Best Vacuum Sealers We Tested for Easy Food Preservation
Incredible Eats
We Tried 3 Edible Cutlery Brands — Here's What We Found