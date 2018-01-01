Seattle Travel Guide

Seattle Travel Guide

F&W’s Seattle guide features spectacular restaurants from expert chefs like Maria Hines and Tom Douglas, a literary oyster bar and an over-the-top pie spot.

Seattle Restaurants

Edgewater Hotel

The aptly named Edgewater Hotel sits at the end of Seattle’s Pier 67, making it easy to hit the beach for a run. edgewaterhotel.com

More Healthy Travel Destinations
Seattle's Best Coffee Bars

Seattle's Best Coffee Bars: Porchlight Coffee & Records uses a Seattle-built Synesso machine and locally roasted beans.
F&W Photo Tour: Seattle
F&W Photo Tour: Seattle

Local photographer Aran Goyoaga captures Seattle's incredible food scene.

 
Seattle Chef Cormac Mahoney
Cormac Mahoney

At Madison Park Conservatory, he’s turned a sleepy corner of Seattle into a food destination, using regional ingredients to elevate simple dishes.

 
Dahlia Bakery and Serious Biscuit
Dahlia Bakery

The offshoot of chef Tom Douglas’s flagship restaurant, Dahlia Lounge, offers a gourmet twist on an Egg McMuffin and his new joint, Serious Biscuit, serves killer sandwiches too.

 

Recipes from Seattle Chefs

 

