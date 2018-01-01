Seattle Travel Guide
F&W’s Seattle guide features spectacular restaurants from expert chefs like Maria Hines and Tom Douglas, a literary oyster bar and an over-the-top pie spot.
Top Hotel
Edgewater Hotel
The aptly named Edgewater Hotel sits at the end of Seattle's Pier 67, making it easy to hit the beach for a run.
Insider's Guide
F&W Photo Tour: Seattle
Local photographer Aran Goyoaga captures Seattle's incredible food scene.
Best New Chef 2012
Cormac Mahoney
At Madison Park Conservatory, he’s turned a sleepy corner of Seattle into a food destination, using regional ingredients to elevate simple dishes.
Best Breakfast Sandwich
Dahlia Bakery
The offshoot of chef Tom Douglas’s flagship restaurant, Dahlia Lounge, offers a gourmet twist on an Egg McMuffin and his new joint, Serious Biscuit, serves killer sandwiches too.