Turmeric Recipes

From spicy roasted chicken to Moroccan goat curry, these recipes all feature turmeric.
Golden Steak and Eggs 

L.A. chef Marcel Vigneron loves using healthy turmeric in both its fresh and powdered forms. Here, he seasons a flatiron steak with it, then fries eggs with fresh turmeric, lending the dish a peppery flavor and bright orange hue.

Easy Persian Fried Fish

Turmeric gives this fish a vibrant yellow color, but it's the aromatic fenugreek leaves that give it a distinctive flavor.

Seven-Spice Roasted Chicken

This spice-crusted chicken dish makes use of clarified butter to prevent burning while roasting at a high temperature. Spatchcocking the chicken ensures that it roasts quickly and evenly.

Kurdish White Beans with Tomatoes and Dried Lime

This fragrant bean dish is flavored with turmeric and cumin, but it's the aroma and nuance of the dried lime that make it special.

Eggplant with Pomegranate, Millet and Mint

Nothing beats the creamy texture of eggplant when cooked over heat for a long time. Add in some tomato, the zing of pomegranate molasses, generous handfuls of fresh herbs and the pop of pomegranate seeds, and you have something truly special.

Moroccan Goat Curry

This traditional Moroccan curry is an ideal way to prepare goat; the sweet caramelized makfoul pairs perfectly with the tender, slow-roasted shoulder.

Chicken Tikka Masala

This famous chicken curry was first developed in Indian restaurants in the United Kingdom, but it also carries a distinct influence from the Punjab region of India and Pakistan.

Spiced Coconut Lentils with Peppered Eggs

This protein-packed, vegetarian dish can be served as a hearty brunch or warming dinner. When choosing coconut milk, make sure to use a full-fat, canned version and not one that is sold in a carton, as they have different water content. The lentils will be more flavorful if using the canned coconut milk.

Mango-Turmeric Lassi

Sweet aromatic mangoes, frozen banana and natural yogurt are beautiful on their own, but the addition of turmeric provides the perfect little boost of antioxidants and natural anti-inflammatory goodness.

Vegetarian Butter Tofu

Soft tofu, which is similar to the Indian cheese paneer, makes for a vegetarian-friendly variation on the traditional Indian butter chicken recipe. This main course dish features a delightfully spiced tomato cream sauce.

Cauliflower-Heart Pickles

These cauliflower cores can be pickled in white wine vinegar, cardamom pods, garlic and jalapeño. They can be served as an appetizer.

