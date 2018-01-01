Nutmeg, a lightly sweet spice, is perfect for desserts, but is also widely used as a seasoning in Asian, European and Middle Eastern dishes. It enhances the flavor of buttery shortbread, and provides unexpected warmth to meats like lamb chops and porchettaporchetta. For a healthy dessert, these nutmeg-banana muffins with vanilla extract, homemade date syrup and rich chocolate ganache are especially delicious. Whether you’re looking for something savory or sweet, find it in Food & Wine’s guide to nutmeg.