How to Pumpkin Spice Everything

From lattes to pancakes, here are seven ways to make the most of pumpkin spice.

Not only do these adorable little spice cakes use pumpkin spice mix to bring the taste of fall to your mouth, but they also look like tiny pumpkins when they're covered with sweet orange glaze and topped with a piece of dark licorice, which is twisted to look like a stem. © David Malosh

Don’t throw away pumpkin seeds when carving Jack-O-Lanterns; roasted with pumpkin pie spice they make the perfect snack.

Pumpkin spice lovers don’t need a trip to Starbucks to enjoy this fantastic seasonal drink.

Chef Lee Heftner upgrades silky squash soup with the spices used for pumpkin pie.

F&W's Justin Chapple layers superspeedy pumpkin mousse with whipped mascarpone cream and crushed chocolate wafer cookies for his gorgeous, delicious parfaits.

These moist, tender muffins are so much better than the store-bought kind.

Fluffy and not too sweet, these spiced pancakes are an awesome fall breakfast.