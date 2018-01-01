

A member of the carrot family, fennel is a highly aromatic herb that tastes similar to anise. Its bulb, foliage and seeds can all be used for cooking; fennel seed is a key ingredient in both Italian sausage and Chinese five-spice powder. We like adding fennel to pasta dishes, salads and cocktails for a unique, refreshing flavor. Braised fennel is an excellent pizza topping, along with caramelized onions and green olives. Fennel-infused Campari with sparkling wine and lemon makes for a pleasantly bitter apertif—and a perfect way to finish off leftover herbs. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to fennel.