Cinnamon’s warming flavor is fantastic in both sweet and savory dishes. The spice stands out in classic desserts like apple pie, cider doughnuts, and decadent cinnamon rolls, which are prepared with plenty of cinnamon, brown sugar and butter. For a savory recipe, try incorporating cinnamon into a dressing made with vinegar, olive oil and a pinch of sugar, and toss it with sautéed zucchini for an unusual, delicious side dish. Whether you’re looking for a tasty snack or a dessert treat, Food & Wine’s guide to cinnamon has recipes for all occasions.