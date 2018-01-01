While herbs are the leafy green part of plants, spices can come from the berries, roots, bark, fruits or seeds. Spices have been valued and traded for thousands of years and as a result, spices have made their way into cuisines around the world. What would Mexican dishes be without chili powder or Indian cuisine without the aromatic spice blends garam masala and curry? Spices are essential to dessert, too. Holiday baking wouldn’t be the same without the smell of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. F&W’s guide to spices will help you choose which wines pair best with which spices and find recipes that make use of your spice rack.