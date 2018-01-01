Oregano’s aromatic, warm and slightly bitter flavor makes it an ideal herb for hearty Italian dishes and comfort-food favorites, such as roasted chicken and Neapolitan-style pizza. We love oregano with roasted vegetables like heirloom tomatoes, squash and baby potatoes. Swap basil for fresh oregano in classic pesto, and add in roasted pistachios, lemon juice and garlic for a supersimple sauce that’s incredible with grilled seafood. For an easy, delicious side, mix a dressing of dried oregano, olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic and red onion, and pour it over roasted butternut squash for a perfect sweet and savory dish. Whether you’re looking for a new dinner idea or even a twist on a classic cocktail, Food & Wine’s guide to oregano has a recipe for every occasion.