Mint is very fragrant, easy to grow in your garden and goes well with fruit, desserts, meat and cocktails. It’s so common, in fact, that it’s versatility can be taken for granted. How many herbs can you name that pair with such a wide range of foods? Not many. Food & Wine’s guide explores all the refreshing recipes that feature this amazing herb. We have ideas for spring salads, everyday omelets, fruity summer drinks and more.