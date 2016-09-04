How to Use End-of-Summer Basil

Hopefully you’ve enjoyed lots of juicy, basil-packed tomato and mozzarella salads this season. But there are plenty of other ways to use the delicious summer herb. From spicy Thai chicken stir-fry to bright honeydew margaritas, here are nine awesome ways to use basil before the end of summer.

An abundance of whole basil leaves joins chicken and fiery red chiles for a quick, delicious,and decidedly spicy stir-fry.

This fast, no-cook dressing is great with Heirloom tomato salad, panzanella, grilled fish, chicken or lamb.

Traditional Mexican guacamole gets an Italian twist with the addition of freshly squeezed lemon and sweet basil leaves.

Vibrant basil sauce is excellent with roast salmon fillets. Make extra sauce to drizzle over canned sardines for lunch the next day.

This is our riff on a classic margarita. We combine white tequila and fresh lime juice with chunks of frozen honeydew melon and a quick, brightly flavored sweet basil puree. While you can make the sweet basil puree ahead of time, it's always best to squeeze the lime juice right before blending the drink, so it retains its fresh flavor. © Con Poulos

Pastry chef Roy Shvartzapel layers roasted fresh apricots atop basil custard to make a gorgeous tart.

These refreshing cucumber-basil ice cubes are great in sparkling water, lemonade or a Bloody Mary.

These delicious basil-stuffed chicken breasts make an excellent fast weeknight dinner.

A splash of soda water makes these tart slushies pleasingly bubbly. Since these herbaceous drinks are non-alcoholic, frozen drink lovers of all ages can enjoy them. However, with the addition of a little rum, they'd also make great cocktails to sip on throughout the summer.

