Herbs are the edible, leafy green sections of plants that have been used in culinary and medicinal applications since ancient times. If your dish is lacking flavor, you don’t have to add extra salt or fat. Simply turn to fresh herbs. The licorice notes of basil, the lemony scent of thyme, the fresh punch of parsley—there is an herb to complement any dish. If you’ve only been using herbs sprinkled over your finished dish, try making them into sauces like pesto and chimichurri; they add a burst of flavor to soups and grilled meats, fish and vegetables. The Food & Wine guide to herbs includes tips for working with herbs as well as our favorite recipes like Herb Butter Roasted Chicken, Herbed Zucchini Feta Fritters and more.