When onions are raw, they can have quite the bite, but cook them longer and watch them transform. After a lengthy period over low heat, onions caramelize, which mellows their sharpness, brings out a subtle sweetness and concentrates their flavor. Food & Wine’s guide has recipe ideas that take advantage of onions in both forms. Raw rings are an excellent addition to a juicy burger, while silky, golden onions make the perfect filling for a buttery tart. Whatever you’re craving for the day, you’ll find it here.