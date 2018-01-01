Leeks are similar to onions and garlic, and are especially delicious when cooked. They’re great in soup stock, veggie-packed pastas, savory brunch dishes and creamy soups. The next time you’re craving pizza, try making your own with leeks, Fontina cheese and rotisserie chicken for an amazing combination—and if you use store-bought dough, this recipe is faster than any pizza delivery. Another Food & Wine favorite is an upgrade on classic potato-leek soup, which calls for the addition of broccoli, pancetta, sage and rosemary for a richer, complex flavor. Find these recipes and more in our guide to leeks.