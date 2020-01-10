Garlic Aioli
For a relaxing vacation snack, Ludo showcases vegetables with a simple yet flavorful garlic aioli that is still safe for a romantic date.Read More
Thai Pickled Garlic
Peeling five heads of garlic can be quite the time commitment. For a crafty, time-saving solution, buy pre-peeled garlic at the supermarket.Read More
Grilled Garlic and Vegetables
To amp up grilled vegetables, chef Zakary Pelaccio serves them with tender grilled garlic, fresh basil and a drizzle of red wine vinegar. Slideshow: More Garlic RecipesRead More
The Ultimate Umami-Packed Ingredient
Umami, a.k.a. deliciousness, can be found in many foods like mushrooms, soy sauce and dashi, but Ming Tsai believes the next “it” source for the fifth taste is going to be black garlic.Read More
7 Ways to Use Grilled Garlic
Here are seven ways to cook with grilled garlic.Read More
6 Foods for Dedicated Garlic Lovers
Here, six recipes made with at least a full head of garlic.Read More