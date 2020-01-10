Garlic

Garlic Aioli

For a relaxing vacation snack, Ludo showcases vegetables with a simple yet flavorful garlic aioli that is still safe for a romantic date.
Thai Pickled Garlic

Peeling five heads of garlic can be quite the time commitment. For a crafty, time-saving solution, buy pre-peeled garlic at the supermarket. 
Grilled Garlic and Vegetables

To amp up grilled vegetables, chef Zakary Pelaccio serves them with tender grilled garlic, fresh basil and a drizzle of red wine vinegar. Slideshow: More Garlic Recipes
The Ultimate Umami-Packed Ingredient

Umami, a.k.a. deliciousness, can be found in many foods like mushrooms, soy sauce and dashi, but Ming Tsai believes the next “it” source for the fifth taste is going to be black garlic.
7 Ways to Use Grilled Garlic

Here are seven ways to cook with grilled garlic.
6 Foods for Dedicated Garlic Lovers

Here, six recipes made with at least a full head of garlic.
Everything You Need to Know About Garlic Scapes

Just a few weeks ago spring garlic was in season. Now, the spotlight moves to garlic scapes. 
Everything You Need to Know About Green Garlic

Here, everything you need to know about green garlic whether you already love it, want to try it for the first time or are a brave vampire who misses garlic and thinks that maybe the young stalks won’t prove lethal (good luck).
