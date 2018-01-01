Allium is the Latin word for garlic, which is fitting, since this plant species of garlicky herbs consists of scallions, leeks, chives, onions, shallots—and, of course, garlic. Alliums are key to enhancing the flavor of almost any meal, including Middle East­­­ern– and Mediterranean-inspired dishes. They can be eaten cooked or raw, and make savory additions to practically everything, from green salads to fried rice. Whether you want to become a master at seasoning with alliums, or need to do something with those chives in your garden, these are the best recipes to showcase them.