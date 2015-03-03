Shrimp Recipes
Baked Shrimp Risotto
In her cheater’s risotto, Kay Chun doesn’t bother with stirring; instead, she bakes the rice in the oven, then adds shrimp and cheese at the very end.
Barbecue Shrimp with Avocado Salad
This quick and easy shrimp is flavored with plenty of Worcestershire, making it hearty and bold.
Tequila-Chipotle Shrimp
Chef Deborah Schneider calls this easy, 12-minute dish “firing-squad shrimp” because it gets a little spice from a chipotle in adobo sauce.
Sesame Shrimp on Polenta
Asian flavors of sesame shrimp spooned over soft polenta is a great weeknight dinner. You can add some hot sauce for an extra flavor of spice.
Skewered Shrimp and Ham with Apple Jelly
Andrew Zimmern’s grilled shrimp-and-ham hors d’oeuvres are sweet, savory and spicy all at once—making them the perfect party food.
Shrimp-and-Boston-Lettuce Salad with Garlic, Anchovy, and Mint Dressing
The name of this salad sums it up—boiled shrimp, a gutsy dressing, and tender greens. Mild Boston lettuce wouldn't usually support such a bold dressing, but here it works.
Peruvian Shrimp-and-Corn Chowder
In Peru, small streams wend their way from the mountains to the coast, and the delicious shrimp that fill them are cooked with local corn, squash, and potatoes to make this South American chowder called cupe. Don’t peel the shrimp before cooking them in Step 1: The shells will flavor the cooking oil, which in turn will flavor the soup. the corn is traditionally left on the cob, but if the prospect of eating it this way (it is messy) bothers you, use two cups of kernels instead.
Fried Shrimp Flatbreads with Spicy Cardamom Sauce
Josef Centeno’s creative fillings, like the fried shrimp here with cardamom-chile sauce and herbed crema, are sensational on any kind of flatbread, or even rolled inside flour tortillas.
Smoked Shrimp
One bite of these shrimp and a swig of vodka will instantly transport you to Scandinavia.
Spaghettini with Shrimp, Tomatoes and Chile Crumbs
Dan Kluger adds crunch to this delicious shrimp and summer tomato pasta with crisp lemon-chile crumbs.
Shrimp Po'Boys
Crispy fried shrimp are stuffed into a hollowed-out baguette that’s been buttered, toasted, and spread with a zesty sauce. Use more Tabasco in the sauce to suit your taste, or pass the bottle at the table so fire lovers can sprinkle it directly on their sandwiches.
Shrimp Toast
Shrimp Cocktail with Singapore Hot Sauce
Susan Feniger likes to quickly simmer raw shrimp in broth or sauté them with garlic and ginger, but you can certainly use precooked shrimp to save time.
Chipotle Shrimp Tostadas
To create this Southwestern-inspired dish, Melissa Rubel tosses shrimp with chipotle chile powder (made from dried, smoked jalapeños), grills them, then layers them on top of crunchy fried corn tortillas and crisp, citrusy slaw.
Barbecued Shrimp with Cheese Grits
By happy accident, Amber Huffman combined leftovers of two low-country staples—barbecue and cheddar cheese grits—for a quick Southern fusion meal. Huffman tops her grits with grilled shrimp slicked with a tangy, bourbon-based barbecue sauce.
Pasta Shells with Shrimp and Garlicky Bread Crumbs
Parmesan and a lemon anchovy dressing coat shells, shrimp, and curly endive for a pasta salad that's second cousin to a shrimp Caesar. Instead of big croutons, sautéed bread crumbs make a crisp topping.
Vermouth-Poached Shrimp with Ginger Remoulade
Jason McCullar reinvents shrimp remoulade, the classic New Orleans cocktail-party dish. Instead of tossing his vermouth-poached shrimp with a mayonnaise dressing, he makes a ginger-spiked dipping sauce.
Creole Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon
Eco-minded chefs are cooking with wild American shrimp, but not just for ethical reasons. As Tory McPhail says, “They taste cleaner and crisper, since they swim in the tides.”
Ginger-Garlic Shrimp with Tangy Tomato Sauce
The marinade for these shrimp—a piquant mix of lemon juice, garlic, ginger, basil and parsley—would be equally good with pork or chicken. The dipping sauce is almost chutney-like with chunks of whole tomatoes; lemongrass and lime juice add tang.
Shrimp-and-Sausage Stew
Even though Linton Hopkins’s stew is full of shrimp and sausage, the best part is the delicate lima beans, a Southern staple.
Shrimp with Green Chiles and Avocado-Tomatillo Sauce
These make-your-own tacos from Andrew Zimmern are deliciously spicy, tangy, sweet and garlicky.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo with Vermicelli
The thin strands of pasta soak up this spicy tomato sauce to form a flavorful mound punctuated with shrimp.
Mofongo with Shrimp
Like mashed potatoes, mofongo, made with mashed green plantains, is a delicious, garlicky vehicle for all kinds of savory toppings.
Chile Shrimp with Butter Beans and Lemony Couscous
A tangy, caper-studded couscous with butter beans and lemon juice makes a delicious base for quickly sautéed spicy shrimp.
Gingered Stir-Fry with Shrimp and Snow Peas
F&W’s Grace Parisi creates layers of flavor with Chinese chile-garlic sauce and matchsticks of fresh ginger.
Shrimp and Lemon Skewers with Feta-Dill Sauce
Squeeze the charred lemons over the shrimp before serving for a tangy, smoky hit of flavor. You may want to make extra feta sauce to have with lean lamb steaks or chicken skewers.
Penne with Shrimp and Spicy Tomato Sauce
Paprika, cumin, and ginger lend their aromatic alchemy to a simple, no-cook tomato sauce. You can use the sauce with a wide range of ingredients.
Fresh Corn Grits with Shrimp
Top Chef star Jeff McInnis ingeniously makes corn grits by grating the kernels from just-shucked ears to serve with his delicious sautéed shrimp.
Mexican Shrimp-and-Avocado Salad with Tortilla Chips
This recipe is loosely based on fattoush, a Middle Eastern salad in which toasted bread is moistened by other ingredients, like tomatoes and cucumbers. Here, tortilla chips soak up the delicious salad juices.
Gambas al Ajillo
This classic shrimp recipe is a total keeper. The shrimp is tender and flavorful, and mopping up the garlicky, herby oil with bread is a must.
Gochujang Cioppino
Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes his zippy cioppino with shrimp, squid, mussels and cod, then, to give it a lively Korean twist, he also includes tofu and gochujang (Korean red pepper paste).
Buttery Cast-Iron Shrimp with Winter Salad
Shrimp are seared and glazed in chipotle-honey butter in this warm seasonal salad from chef JJ Johnson. He serves the shrimp over gently sautéed radicchio and endive, which mellows their bitter edge without losing their color or delicate crunch.
Shrimp Curry with Coconut, Mustard Seeds and Chiles
Not to be confused with curry powder (the premixed spice blend dating back to the British colonists), the dish curry originated on the Indian subcontinent. Most recipes feature copious individual spices, herbs and chiles, and many (but not all) are saucy. This variation from the state of Kerala in southwest India isn’t simmered with the north’s rich dairy (no yogurt or cream). It’s lighter but deeply flavored with the hallmarks of the region’s coastal cooking: shredded coconut, fresh curry leaves, mustard seeds, and raw rice toasted and used like a spice.
Grilled Gulf Shrimp with Comeback Sauce
Comeback sauce, a Southern condiment traditionally served with fried seafood, makes its way west in this dish from Voyager in Ferndale, Michigan. They pair the sauce with smoky peel-and-eat shrimp that are marinated overnight with garlic and Old Bay seasoning before hitting the grill.