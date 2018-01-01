Shrimp is the most popular seafood in the U.S., representing more than a quarter of the seafood that America eats in a year. But, sometimes, it's incredible variety can make it an intimidating ingredient to buy. You can find dozens of species, different sizes, preparations that are deveined or not, pre-cooked options and more. And that's not even delving into the confusion surrounding prawns versus shrimp. If you're looking to explore the world of shrimp, Food & Wine's guide will teach you about all the delicious ways to prepare it.