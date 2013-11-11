Our Favorite Recipes for Scallops
Sancerre-Poached Scallops with Soft Grits
Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple uses white wine—Sancerre especially—to delicately poach scallops. If you don’t have Sancerre, Sauvignon Blanc is delicious, too.
Seared Scallops with Bacon-Braised Chard
"When you learn how to cook scallops with a crisp golden crust, they're just so good," says Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard. To help brown the scallops, she adds butter to the pan halfway through cooking. The butter and bacon that flavor the colorful chard make the dish nicely rich, a quality balanced by a fruity, slightly acidic Gewürztraminer.
Scallops with Blood Orange, Fennel and Pistachios
This easy and delicious salad features sweet, plump seared sea scallops on a Sicilian-style salad with briny green olives and fried capers.
Scallop Ceviche with Aguachile
This simple ceviche combines aguachile, a vibrant sauce made with fresh chiles, herbs and cucumbers, with thinly sliced scallops that have been just cured in fresh lime juice.
Asparagus with Scallops, Browned Butter and Prosciutto
Scallop Rosettes with Avocado and Creamed Tandoori Chayote
For this delicious recipe, chef Daniel Boulud features scallops formed into a rosette, then served with spiced chayote and tangy avocado sauce.
Seared Scallops with Pinot Gris Butter Sauce
Hugh Acheson (an F&W Best New Chef 2002) flavors shallots with butter and Pinot Gris to create a sauce for scallops: "Pinot Gris loves shellfish," he says.
Scallop Fritters
These light, crisp fritters include bits of chopped scallops in a batter made with clam broth and pilsner.
Scallops with Warm Tomato-Basil Dressing
Shrimp and Scallops with Lemony Soy
The Japanese-style marinade here works especially fast, thanks to the combination of tart citrus and salty soy sauce.
Scallop and Mushroom Soup with Ginger and Leeks
Scallop and Corn Bacon Burgers with Spicy Mayo
Scallops make incredibly juicy burgers despite their low fat content. Marcia Kiesel adds corn to her scallop burgers for a bit of sweetness and crunch. To keep the burgers moist, don't overcook them; there should be a thin layer of barely cooked scallop at the center.
Seared Sea Scallops with Fresh Green Curry and Spinach
Andrew Zimmern’s homemade curry paste gives an herby fragrance and depth to this delicious Thai-style curry.
Dashi-Poached Scallop Salad with Wasabi Dressing
David Myers serves raw diver scallops with yuzu, fresh wasabi and dashi gelée. Home cooks can poach thinly sliced scallops in an easy dashi broth, a Japanese stock made with bonito (tuna) flakes and seaweed. Dressed with lemon juice and wasabi and topped with greens, the poached scallops become a satisfying first course.
Bay Scallop Pan Roast
Sweet and fresh bay scallops are extra succulent when browned in butter and roasted with their juices along with mushrooms and shallots in this pan roast.
Linguine with Scallops, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Pine Nuts
Sweet scallops, intense sun-dried tomatoes, and rich, crunchy pine nuts offer a rather incredible blend of textures and flavors. Don’t cook the scallops too long or they’ll toughen. If you have bay rather than sea scallops, use them whole and sauté them, stirring, for no more than two minutes in all.
Greek Grilled Scallop Sandwiches
Michael Psilakis uses a grilled, sliced scallop as the "bread" in his playful version of a finger sandwich, filled with plums, prosciutto and pea tendrils and topped with Greek yogurt. He says, "It's English high tea meets crazy Greek chef."
Grilled Scallops with Honeydew-Avocado Salsa
These grilled scallops have a wonderful smoky flavor that’s fantastic with a salsa made with sweet honeydew melon and buttery avocado.
Seared Scallops
Bow-Tie Salad with Scallops, Black Olives, Oranges, and Mint
Here’s a unique and refreshing pasta salad with flavors reminiscent of Morocco and Southern Italy, where oranges and black olives are often paired.
Curried Scallops with Spinach
With few ingredients and even fewer steps, this curry is a cinch to make quickly. Most of the work is done by a blender, which ensures a silky sauce. If you don't have a blender, use a food processor; the texture will just be slightly less smooth.
Scallops with Grapefruit-Onion Salad
Jarred pickled onions are usually relegated to cocktails, but Melissa Rubel Jacobson's simple recipe combines them with scallops and ruby red grapefruit to create a deceptively complex-tasting dish.
Scallops with Brussels Sprouts
Stuart Brioza has a brilliant way of preparing brussels sprouts: Rather than cook them whole, he thinly slices them, then sautés them with pancetta, shallot and garlic until they're shredded and soft.
Seared Scallops and Corn Cakes with Bacon Vinaigrette
Stewart Woodman often serves savory waffles and pancakes with his dinners in place of rice or potatoes. Here, he pairs big, beautifully seared scallops with delectable corn pancakes. "Perhaps the reason is my dyslexia," he jokes. "My wife, Heidi, thinks I see the world backwards—savory as sweet and vice versa."
Warm Scallop Salad with Mushrooms and Zucchini
Scallops with Potato Pancakes and Caviar Sauce
Vinny Dotolo found inspiration for this elegant dish by thinking about New Year's Eve classics. Both Champagne and caviar flavor the butter sauce that he spoons over seared scallops set on mini potato pancakes.
Scallops with Snow Peas, Cauliflower and Peanut Panade
In this recipe, chef Grant Achatz tops seared scallops with a peanut butter panade that's thickened with bread crumbs to form a paste. He drizzles on a curry vinaigrette for a final, fragrant touch. It’s an unexpected but delicious combination.
Spice-Crusted Scallops with Crisp Capers
F&W's Marcia Kiesel vastly prefers sweet and fresh bay scallops to the slightly precooked calico scallops generally sold in supermarkets.
Scallops with Chestnut Sauce and Crisp Sage
"In 1994, when I enrolled at the Culinary Institute oh America in Hyde Park, I had to catch up on so much—it was like I had a virgin palate for food and wine," says Rajat Parr. "For instance, I'd never had a scallop before; I didn't even know what they were. I had never seen a chestnut before, either. So cooking school was an eye-opening experience."
Scallops with Orzo, Tomatoes and Ginger
Seared Scallops with Bacon Marmalade
Sarah Simmons tops scallops with a sweet-and-spicy bacon-onion marmalade. The creamy carrot puree served alongside gets its subtle heat from harissa.
Grilled Scallops over Mixed-Green and Herb Salad
A stylish mix of leafy greens and fresh herbs is a lovely bed for plump grilled scallops. Mix and match the herbs to your liking; you could even use all parsley if you prefer. Just make sure you have a total of two cups.
Scallops with Lemon-Butter Sauce
Jeni Britton Bauer uses lemon sorbet in this creamy butter sauce; the slight sweetness is especially lovely with seared scallops.
Shrimp and Bay-Scallop Risotto with Mushrooms
Fresh and dried mushrooms give this risotto a double dose of earthy flavor. You can use twice the shrimp and no scallops, or the reverse. If you prefer sea scallops, quarter them.
Cilantro Scallops
Marcela Valladolid tosses scallops in a spicy, vibrant combination of garlic, lime, soy and crushed red pepper before quickly grilling them.
Scallop Carpaccio with Hand-Cut Ginger-Chive Pesto
People don't think to eat scallops raw, but sliced thinly and marinated they're delicious in ceviches, crudos and carpaccios like the one here from Food & Wine's Kay Chun. To add texture, Chun tops the dish with crunchy flakes of sea salt and crisp radish slices.
Pasta with Scallops, Capers and Grilled Scallions
The wood-fired oven at Philadelphia’s Wm. Mulherin’s Sons creates flavor as well as a cozy atmosphere. In the restaurant’s variation on pasta puttanesca, grilled scallions add smokiness and char.
Butter-Basted Scallops with Spring Greens and Snap Peas
You’ve likely seen the restaurant technique of tilting a skillet so that the butter pools at one edge and can be spooned repeatedly over meat or seafood. Culinary Director Justin Chapple uses the technique with seared sea scallops, letting the butter caramelize until browned and nutty. Crisp-tender snap peas, spinach, and dandelion greens finish in the same pan for a truly springy, masterful main dish.