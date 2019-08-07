17 Quick Scallop Recipes You Can Make in 45 Minutes or Less

Creamy, soft, and slightly sweet, scallops remain one of our favorite seafoods to cook. The best part? They happen to be incredibly quick-cooking. Whether we’re grilling outside or heating up a pan come winter, we like to buy scallops when we want something that’s fast, but still tastes indulgent. We love to sear them, grill them, steam them, and serve them raw in a carpaccio—they even make for a luxurious pizza topping, paired with bacon and a garlicky béchamel. (Trust us on this one.) Read on for more scallop recipes we love.