“If there is a candy of the sea, it's scallops," says chef David Levi of Portland, Maine's Vinland. "Incredibly sweet and firm, winter scallops in Maine are truly one of the most delicious foods in the world, and there's very little one needs to do to prepare them." Scallops only require a couple minutes on each side in a searing hot pan to achieve that beautiful golden crust. With a little self-control—don't touch them, move them around the pan or continuously flip—your scallops will be perfect every time. From great cooking videos to easy recipes, F&W's guide to scallops will help you along the way.