You know how wine lovers frequently talk about the terroir of a wine region? Well, oyster fanatics have their own term: It's called "merroir," or marine terroir, and it represents the different flavor characteristics that various oyster-growing regions impart. Lisa Giffen, head chef at Brooklyn’s Maison Premiere, explains: “Oysters from cold, icy waters in places like New England are sweet and snappy. But warmer bodies of water, like the Chesapeake Bay, produce bigger oysters with mineral flavors.” You'll often be able to taste these subtle flavors of the sea when you eat oysters on the half shell. F&W's guide provides great recipes, but it also explores America's best oyster bars, amazing wine and beer pairings and the best techniques for shucking an oyster.