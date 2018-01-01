Just because an octopus has eight arms doesn't mean it's eight times harder to cook. An octopus dish gone wrong is terribly rubbery and chewy—but done right, the recipe should come out perfectly tender. There are many theories about how to tenderize octopus—from rubbing it with salt to beating it on a rock—but the true answer is just patience. Octopus needs to be braised low and slow and then it can take a trip on the grill or in a pan for a last-minute sear. Food & Wine's guide to cooking octopus will help you master this many-armed ingredient.