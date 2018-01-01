Is there any scenario in which lobster wouldn’t be a welcome addition? We’ve seen it unadorned with a side of butter, thrown into a Korean kimchi stew, and of course heaped into a soft hot dog bun. Chef Shea Gallante even likes to replace the lettuce on his BLT with sweet chunks of this meat. "When you add lobster to a sandwich, there's no way it won't be great," he says. We agree! Whether you’re craving a classic New England recipe or looking for something extra creative, Food & Wine’s guide will help you master cooking (and eating) lobster all year long.